In December, Gene Thiele wrote an opinion piece about electric vehicles. Gene is correct that no technology or product comes without some impacts or effects on the environment. Taking a look under the hood (pun intended) of electric vehicles shows that the benefits significantly outweigh the downsides.
Unfortunately Gene has cherry-picked some data and myths to make his arguments. Let’s explore these further with data from the U.S. EPA. Gene starts with myth one: Electric vehicles are worse for the climate than gasoline cars because of the power plant emissions. According to the EPA, “electric vehicles typically have a smaller carbon footprint than gasoline cars, even when accounting for the electricity used for charging.”
“Electric vehicles (EVs) have no tailpipe emissions. Generating the electricity used to charge EVs, however, may create carbon pollution. The amount varies widely based on how local power is generated, e.g., using coal or natural gas, which emit carbon pollution, versus renewable resources like wind or solar, which do not. Even accounting for these electricity emissions, research shows that an EV is typically responsible for lower levels of greenhouse gases (GHGs) than an average new gasoline car,” the EPA reports. “To the extent that more renewable energy sources like wind and solar are used to generate electricity, the total GHGs associated with EVs could be even lower.” As carbon-free electricity is added to the grid, emissions from electric vehicles will also drop. Emissions from fossil-fuel-powered vehicles are the same over the lifetime of the vehicle.
The second myth is that EVs are worse for the climate than gasoline powered cars because of battery manufacturing. According to the EPA, “The greenhouse gas emissions associated with an electric vehicle over its lifetime are typically lower than those from an average gasoline-powered vehicle, even when accounting for manufacturing. Some studies have shown that making a typical electric vehicle (EV) can create more carbon pollution than making a gasoline car. This is because of the additional energy required to manufacture an EVs battery. Still, over the lifetime of the vehicle, total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with manufacturing, charging, and driving an EV are typically lower than the total GHGs associated with a gasoline car. That’s because EVs have zero tailpipe emissions and are typically responsible for significantly fewer GHGs during operation (see myth one above).”
Lastly it’s important to address the myth about batteries lasting only 4 to 8 years. The overwhelming majority of electric vehicles sold in the US today come with a minimum battery warranty of 8 years or 100,000 miles. Some manufacturers provide a lifetime warranty on the battery in electric vehicles they sell.
Electric vehicles are anything but a sausage or a lemon. They have a lower environmental footprint, can help to balance the electricity grid by storing power, and are a blast to drive.
