From: Dean Nuszloch
Rural Utica
Concerning the recent fish kill on Rush Creek, a premier trout stream in Southeast Minnesota
and the 2015 fish kill on the South Branch of the Whitewater River — to me, there seems to be a 800-pound fish in the stream. There is one main clue to me that I have not read to date on
either fish kill that is mentioned. Granted, I am no Sherlock Holmes, but I see a very plausible
cause, which should be investigated, but to date, I have not read that it is being investigated.
It is my understanding (correct me if I am wrong) that the Lewiston Sewer Plant discharges its
sewage effluent into Rush Creek above the area of the recent fish kill. Also, the St. Charles
Sewer Plant discharges their sewage effluent into the South Branch of the Whitewater River upstream of the 2015 fish kill. It also should be noted that the city of Utica also discharges
their sewage effluent from its ponds into a tributary of the South Branch of the Whitewater River. Could this be the “smoking fish” to this mystery?
