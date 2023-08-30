From: Richard Ahrens
Lewiston
A notation in our most recent city of Lewiston water bill reads, "The City of Lewiston along with communities in the Root River Watershed have been placed in the Draught Warning Response Phase by the Department of Natural Resources. Due to this, the City of Lewiston is asking residents to reduce water usage until further notice."
Isn't it ironic that the Lewiston City Council has given endorsement to a proposed nearby mega-dairy farm that would use 92 million gallons of water annually? The DNR approved the request for that same factory farm's proposed water usage.
In April 2023, both the Lewiston Economic Development Authority and the Lewiston City Council voted to give support to Nature Energy/Shell Oil on efforts to locate a manure digester in the city of Lewiston, which is projected to use 12 million gallons of water per year.
So we approve of two monstrosities that use exorbitant amounts of water resources and ask city residents to reduce their water usage. There is something dreadfully wrong here people.
