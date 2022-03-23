From: Glen Palecek
Winona
Here is a very simple way to show your support for the people of Ukraine that will cost you less than a cent.
First, take a matchstick and cut off the head. Next take a scrap of paper and cut out a small flag shape (say 1 ¼” by 1 ¾”, but exact size doesn’t matter) and color the top half blue and the bottom half yellow on both sides. (The blue stands for the sky, and the yellow stands for the wheat and other abundant crops of Ukraine.)
Next, take a small piece of tape (perhaps 1 ¼”) and from the back side of the matchstick, carefully press it onto the flag on both sides. That’s all there is to it. You can make your flag a little fancier by using construction paper and a glue stick. Of course, you can make bigger flags as my grandchildren have done.
Take your flag and pin it to your clothes or stick it in your hat. Display it at home and at work. It also makes a great and simple project for schools and churches. It takes so little effort, yet means so much.
The similarities between today’s events and those leading up to World War II are absolutely astounding. On September first, 1939, Hitler invaded Poland causing England and France, which both had a pact with Poland, to declare war on Germany and thus World War II officially began. President Franklin D. Roosevelt told us “again and again and again” that not one American soldier would be sent to die in Europe. It took over two years, but eventually American troops were sent to fight. This was a repeat of what happened in World War I, which began in 1914. The United States vowed to stay out, but U.S. troops were eventually sent to fight in 1917.
Today, President Joe Biden is telling us over and over that no American soldiers will be sent to Ukraine. I can easily name a dozen more similarities between now and then. Let’s hope history doesn’t keep repeating itself. If it does, World War III is right around the corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.