From: Jake Allen
Winona
I have a question for Father James Burns, president of Saint Mary’s University. Did you see your theatre department’s production of “Legally Blonde: The Musical” this spring?
I’m not an SMU student but played drums in the pit for that show. I’m an experienced professional musician, but hadn’t previously done theatre work and didn’t know what to expect. In truth, I feared that a school with undergraduate enrollment floating around 1,000 might put on a rinky-dink production.
Months later, I see the experience as a formative moment in my life. The on-stage talent took me completely by surprise. Emme, a senior who played Elle Woods, is an elite performer — one of the best I’ve ever witnessed across any of the performing arts. Gunnar, a sophomore who played Professor Callahan, could slot in on Broadway right now. These are just two of more than 50 individuals – students and faculty – who worked their butts off for months to make this musical excellent. The work paid off; I heard nothing but rave reviews from the audience members who filled SMU’s Page Theatre for four performances that weekend.
Beyond the performance, I was struck by the strength of their community. Saint Mary’s is a small, secluded school, but these students rally around one another to foster a mutually supportive working ecosystem – a vital skill both in and outside the theater. Right here in Winona, over 40 majoring students across five theater tracks put on high-quality productions, often for free, in a state-of-the-art theater facility. The entire department is a quiet powerhouse of gifted artists which, much like the broader Winona arts scene, punches above its weight. They push each other toward performative excellence amid competitive auditions while remaining close-knit. Contributing to this community, even briefly, was a breath of fresh air. I left feeling professionally proud, personally enriched, and creatively invigorated.
So Father Burns, did you see “Legally Blonde?” Did anyone in your cabinet? It would have been a moment to feel pride in the school you lead.
On May 10, SMU announced its plans to “strategically phase out 11 under-enrolled majors over the next few years” in an attempt to “right-size” the university. Thirteen faculty members in these departments will be laid off at the end of this coming school year. Students in these programs were blindsided by this news. They were given no indication upon enrolling in these programs that they might be abruptly cut. In the theatre department specifically, actors came to Winona from all over the country and across borders to major in theatre, but must now go elsewhere to pursue their dreams.
The news truly devastated me. I can’t speak for other programs, but the theatre department isn’t “under-enrolled,” it’s thriving. I was just there. This robust community is a bright spot on SMU’s campus. It’s exactly the type of program a struggling school ought to rally around. As a bonus, the Page Theatre is the first thing one sees when driving into campus.
SMU purports to educate in the “Lasallian” Catholic tradition, which its website defines in this way: “Here, people are compassionate in their dealings with others, dedicated to the advancement of knowledge, and appreciative of art and culture.” The irony is rich. This description would aptly eulogize their theatre department, but SMU should remove it from its website. About the institution, it’s no longer true.
Even if the broader move to restructure offered majors is necessary, the manner in which the university announced these changes shows a complete lack of care and respect toward the affected students and faculty. This was more of an abrupt chop than a “phase out,” and the university has done little to honor the contributions of students and faculty in these departments beyond a brief, unemotional press release. This lack of communication and acknowledgment disrespects the legacy of these programs, the ripples of which run deep in our wider community. It’s extremely poor institutional behavior.
To all SMU fine arts students past and present, your talents are valuable, practical, and have given our community so much. To the laid-off faculty, the legacy of your work and instruction will live long in our community; thank you for being here. I’m so sorry you were all treated like this.
Alumni and community stakeholders, continue letting SMU’s leaders know how you feel about these cuts and their callous rollout. They may not know the strength of Winona’s arts scene. Regardless, the students and faculty whose livelihoods this decision upended deserve transparency, compassion, and engagement commensurate with the gravity of the situation. Good leadership at educational institutions is about more than money. Good leaders guide communities through uncertain times with humanity and humility. Good leaders engage with their immediate and wider community. Students report that Father Burns is inaccessible.
I just watched a video of Father Burns addressing SMU before their 2021 holiday break, hoping to gain insight into the character and personality of the man whose narrow-minded vision for SMU has affected the dreams of a community I came to deeply admire. I aspire to consider situations from all sides and am keen to give the benefit of the doubt to those making difficult decisions. Father Burns’ video gave me no fodder for such fair-minded thinking. I didn’t connect with him at all.
Here’s an idea for Father Burns: make another video, but about this decision. Explain to students in detail why you uprooted their lives. Tell them what this is really about. Did you go to students’ theatre productions, choir concerts, or art installations? Did you make an honest attempt to understand their communities before cutting their programs? If not, explain your thinking to these students. Your only words thus far told myriad students and alumni that their immense talents are not marketable or practical. You clearly don’t understand or appreciate the arts at all.
If you want the video to land, consider asking the theatre faculty you laid off for some parting lessons in presentation. For you in particular, Father Burns, this is a practical skill I’d be keen to hone. Without vibrant communities like that of the theater department, Saint Mary’s is a declining, boring school that fails to capitalize on its natural beauty and placement in a unique arts community. These cuts may indeed “right-size” this institution, but not in the way it intended.
