by Fr. Michael Cronin
Every year as I celebrate Thanksgiving, I try hard to be truly thankful for the many blessings of life. This year is no different but perhaps enhanced for a number of reasons.
In February, I said goodbye to my mother who died at the age of 97. She was my mother but also my best friend. Not a day has gone by since her passing that I haven’t thought about her. In fact, my office computer screensaver is a picture of my mom who greets me every day and brings a smile to my face.
Everyone at some point says goodbye to a loved one. Sometimes it is sudden, even tragic, other times after a long illness. Whatever the case, our hearts ache when we lose someone we love. While we all have our own relationships, I am so grateful to have had the mother that I had. She was a hard worker who basically raised seven kids after my father died at a young age. She gave birth to me when she was 42, so growing up my mom was a bit older than many of my friends’ parents. I didn’t mind that at all. Last year, I spent Thanksgiving with my mother. I picked her up at the care facility and brought her to my sister's house. I brought along all the fixings prepared by a good friend named Hy-Vee. We had a great time and enjoyed just being together. Then I drove mom home.
This year mom is not here, but I am grateful as ever to have been blessed by her presence throughout my life. Even when I may have sometimes disagreed or argued with her on the things of life, or when I was not the best son, she never stopped loving me. Incredible.
This year, I’m also grateful to have received a new lease on life.
Having survived heart disease and diabetes, a stroke, and even COVID, I was surprised to learn that I had lung cancer in July. It was discovered as an “incidental find” following a visit to the emergency room for right flank pain, like something was wrong with my appendix or my gallbladder. My appendix was fine, my gallbladder not so much, but the scan indicated a mass — which was likely malignant — in the lower lobe of my left lung. This really scared me.
Thankfully, I was fortunate to have the adenocarcinoma removed by surgery with no further treatments required. So many people deal with cancer on a daily basis, and I didn’t know how it would turn out for me, but at least for now, things are OK. Hearing the words “cancer” in terms of oneself is hard to hear … especially since I had a trial blood test years ago which suggested no cancer signals in my body. I guess medicine is truly an art and not just science!
Thinking about cancer and the possibility of my life span being altered, I began to think of things a bit differently. No longer have I felt the need to be in control or to have all the answers. I guess I just relearned gratitude in a new way. Thanking God each day for another day of life. Thanking God for a roof over my head, food on the table, clothes on my back. Thanking God for the relative freedom we all share in our country, freedoms that much of the world doesn’t enjoy. I even sent a note of thanks to the ER doctor who could have said “take two Tylenol and contact your primary care provider.” I thanked the doctor for ordering the CT scan that revealed the concerning nodule. I didn’t have any symptoms, so I was pretty fortunate to find it relatively early.
I told the doctor that she saved my life. She even wrote back, “Thank you for trusting me to care for you.”
In the midst of it all, the parish community I serve was incredible in their concern and prayerful support. How blessed can someone be in the midst of profound prayer and encouragement? I will never be able to adequately express the gratitude I feel for their support. My parishioners are part of my family, and they treated me as part of their own. Their support and generosity in so many ways has touched me forever, and I shall always be grateful. I even got well wishes from people from Winona in general, of all backgrounds and religious traditions. It was amazing.
Over the years at Thanksgiving celebrations, my mom always wanted us to go around one by one to say out loud what we were thankful about. Some would participate in the ritual, some would say “pass,” and others would repeat the previous speaker by saying “ditto.” It was kind of funny.
I’m not suggesting or even encouraging anyone to adopt this ritual at Thanksgiving this year, but I do recommend quietly thinking and reflecting about the many things for which you are grateful, feeling that gratitude deeply within your heart and mind and if it seems right, let someone know how you feel. We ought to take the opportunity to express our true appreciation and gratitude because sometimes when we get around to the opportunity to do so, it could be too late.
Happy Thanksgiving.
