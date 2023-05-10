From: Vivian Fusillo
Winona
There have always been catchphrases and words that become popular. The present word that has caught on is “sorry.” I hear it said everywhere I go. I spent a week at Mayo and began to count how often “sorry” was said by nurses, doctors, and others around me. When I reached 100, we had a small celebration in my room. We were making a lot of noise, and someone popped in to tell us to keep it down. The nurse said, “Sorry!”
