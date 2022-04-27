From: Jenny Kuderer
Goodview
Birds of every genus and species native to the Midwest gift
a glorious song to backyards along the Mississippi’s banks.
Spring unfurls her flag and intends to stay, with hearty thanks
from those of us too weary to shovel out from another blizzard,
too chilled to take a walk in the woods as snowflakes cut against
frostbitten skin, as our layers of wool and down prove too thin.
Spring is a time to shake off the carcass of winter’s hibernation,
to begin again in the garden and the fields and dig in the lush dirt
till we find out what within the earth connects us to what is most real.
One can sit outdoors with a book, a light breeze upon the face,
a sense of grace that creeps over us in ways that bad days do not erase.
For now, no need to face a sea of frozen ice that engulfs our town,
that freezes spirits too as the rays of vibrant sun are all too far and few.
Ah, what a view it is when robins sing and nature’s bling is on full display,
when we do not care what a famous grey-brown groundhog has to say as we settle in for a season of genesis and light, Winter’s war surrendered in flight as the joys of fireflies and warm, starry nights again invite us to sit on the grass and soak in the calendar’s March before another season has passed and the sheaths of months lived fall to the floor in a gentle flurry,
loose and fast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.