From: Gerald Langowski, professor
emeritus, modern languages
This letter is a response to the curriculum changes which St. Mary’s announced in an article which appeared in the May 12 edition of the Winona Daily News. I spent close to 40 years as a student and faculty member at this school. I retired in 1999.
The explanation given for these program changes was due to the “pandemic and declining number of high school students.” In other words, forces beyond the control of SMU’s administration and faculty. The fact is that St. Mary’s was experiencing admission problems long before I retired. SMU has had 24 years to remedy these problems and they failed. Many of our competitors did not fail and some even grew in student size.
If you examine the 11 programs that the school plans to eliminate, you have to admit it is a “radical change.” I think that SMU might want to rethink that Spanish area. Some parents might not want to send their children to a school that doesn’t have at least one course in world culture. Furthermore, there are many who believe that by 2050 two-thirds of the landmass of the continental U.S. that we stole from Mexico in the Mexican War (1846-48) will be culturally Mexican.
St. Mary’s will also have to drop the word “University” from its identification because it will no longer fit its curriculum.
The new St. Mary’s will take time in development. I hope that the administration will publish the freshmen class numbers each September so that the general public can see if the new curriculum is working.
¡Bueno, que les vaya bien! ¡Y les espero muy buena suerte en todo sus esfuerzos!
