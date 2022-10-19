From: Joe Schlichenmeyer
Saint Charles
On Sept. 7, the Winona Post reported that the County Board, facing a deficit of $5 million is considering a 25 percent increase in the tax levy. Finance Director Pat Moga said a drop in state aid accounted for a portion of the overall decline in revenue. Finally, legislation to approve a sales tax referendum never passed.
One can read this and be disgusted at the political stalemate in the Minnesota Legislature, or consider more specifically the cause and what can be done about it. Despite having an $8 billion surplus to work with, Senator Jeremy Miller refused to agree to a special session in which this surplus (which has now grown to over $11 billion) could have been used to aid local governments, small businesses, farmers and ordinary citizens during this time of high inflation.
Miller needs to be replaced by someone who will advocate for all of us, not just keep money tied up for partisan reasons. Dan Wilson has courageously taken on the formidable challenge of running for the Minnesota Senate to replace Miller. Dan will put the needs of local government and ordinary folks first. Vote for Dan Wilson on November 8 if you want change.
Editor’s note: The Winona County Board ultimately approved a preliminary tax levy increase of 10 percent.
