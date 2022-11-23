From: Cherie Hales
Winona
I was so glad the council listened and responded to citizens' concerns regarding the loss of the East End Rec. Center (ERC) and green space.
Although this means stepping back and reconsidering locations, maybe it will ultimately lead to a better outcome. I’m encouraged that there seems to be consideration of fire and police as separate buildings, which given the smaller footprint might make it easier to find a location. Also that commercial property is being considered, along with the possibility of renovation/expansion.
While understandably, the focus is on public safety, as a member of the Friendship Center it has sometimes seemed that local government has lost sight of Winona’s older adults. I’m concerned that the needs of older citizens are being overlooked again.
There was an earlier plan to expand the current ERC, adding a gym and combining the rec. center and Friendship Center into a new community center. This of course would take away from outdoor play/green space, which would be a real loss.
There was also discussion of purchasing St. Stan’s school. I’m wondering if those discussions are going forward? I had the opportunity to do a walk-through at St. Stan’s and found myself thinking about what the Friendship Center could do with a wonderful space like that in terms of programming. There’s a gym, offices, classrooms, library, music room, so much opportunity. The two buildings together could become a community center “campus,” sharing expanded programming for young people, families and elders.
It is said that in planning it’s necessary to consider future needs and growth, and this expanded community center campus would provide that, along with maintaining the existing outdoor play/green space that’s so important to the neighborhood.
I hope our City Council will give this some consideration and continue discussions with the parish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.