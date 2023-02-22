From: Kristina Melnichenko
Goodview
As we see the one-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia on February 24, 2022, it is important to remember why the continued support for arming Ukrainian defense is vital. I can think of at least three reasons.
We should do it. In 1994, three years after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, a once-again-independent Ukraine signed an agreement with the U.S., U.K., and Russia to surrender nuclear weapons on Ukrainian soil in exchange for protection from the other signing members. The Budapest Memorandum was meant to protect Ukraine as a non-nuclear state, and thus it is a tool to minimize nuclear proliferation and threats. Half-heartedly honoring this agreement while being unwilling to deliver a loss to a nuclear power belies the intent of the agreement and makes it more likely that states would prefer to have nuclear weapons in the future, seeking the same appeasement and power.
We can do it. We are not being asked to fight; we are being asked for what amounts to a fraction of our yearly military budget to help fund the defense of innocent lives. But we are not just being asked to save innocent lives; we are being asked to help fund the defense of the free world from a state that respects neither laws nor people. The answer to these questions must be a resounding “yes, we will,” not only morally but legally, based on the Geneva Conventions.
We must do it. If the Russian state’s brutal and unprovoked invasion stems from a perceived doom from an expanding NATO, that threat would only have increased recently, as, in addition to Ukraine, Bosnia Herzegovina, Finland, Georgia, and Sweden are all seeking to join the alliance. If the state’s genocidal war is in fact due to imperial dreams and new world orders, as their leader and broadcasting networks indicate, then there is no reason to believe that this war will stop at the borders of Ukraine. Moldova has already been hit with ostensibly errant military weapons, experienced power outages from being connected to Ukraine’s power grid, and has its own “separatist” region bordering Ukraine. The world is facing food and energy shortages, tools of the terrorist state, that will only become more common if such powers are allowed to sustainably operate.
This war must be ended by the West, and we should all be grateful that Ukraine is fighting for freedom, democracy, and human rights on behalf of all of us. I hope you will join me in showing Ukraine gratitude by sharing with your friends and representatives why we should, can, and must continue to provide military and humanitarian support to those fighting in Ukraine. Thank you.
Glory to Ukraine! Слава Україні!
