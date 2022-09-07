By Fran Edstrom, columnist
My mother told us bedtime stories that were the invention of her creative mind. They were about a little person just as big as my thumb. She was a great problem solver, inventor and adventurer. And, she had curly red hair, blue eyes, and freckles, just like me! She also had one brother and three sisters, all tiny as our fingers.
I told stories about the same characters to my kids, but I don’t think they were nearly as good as my mother’s. I suppose with her stories she shared with us her hopes that we would be strong, independent people. And for all I know, she shared other values as well, but I was a kid, what did I know? I just loved the stories about Tiny Tootsie.
I read a great book called simply, “Ireland,” by Frank Delaney. It was about an itinerant storyteller in the late 19th and early 20th century, a shanachie. He traveled, mostly walking, from place to place, and would find bed and board with a local family. That family then invited neighbors from near and far to hear the stories. They could be tales of the history of Ireland, or perhaps he would pass on myths and legends, fairytales.
Since the mostly rural populace was usually illiterate, and books were only for the wealthy and churchmen, the shanachie were the only way people learned their history, and news of other rural areas and government.
Oral storytelling has fallen from practice, as print and electronic media serve the purpose of the old shanachie. One especially good practitioner, Garrison Keillor, has retired in disgrace, but thankfully, there are many more who can rival him.
Five of these professional storytellers will be in Winona on the weekend of October 14 and 15, during the inaugural Sandbar Storytelling Festival. The lineup is impressive.
Bil Lepp is five-time winner of the West Virginia Liars Contest. (Now that should be a hoot!)
Carolina Quiroga-Stultz explores native Latin American and Hispanic myths, legends and mysteries in both English and Spanish.
Rev. Robert Jones Sr. shares the history, humor and power of American Roots — African American and traditional American — music.
Alton Takiyama-Chung shares Hawaiian Island legends, history, and ghost stories.
Regi Carpenter tells stories about the lives of four generations of her family living on the St. Lawrence River, including underwater tea parties, drowning lessons, and trips to the dump!
This is a chance to not only be well-entertained, but to experience the nearly lost art of storytelling. Perhaps it will help you to remember the stories told to you by your parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and you will re-tell them to your own children and grandchildren.
In addition to the public presentations, which will include food and concerts, there will also be workshops in the schools given by the professionals.
This is a don’t miss event, and perhaps the beginning of something great!
See all the particulars and how to snag tickets at sandbarstorytellingfestival.org.
