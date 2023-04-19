From: Amanda Hedlund, executive director, Habitat for Humanity-Winona County
Two days after the concert last Saturday night, I am still savoring and celebrating the experience. It started with extraordinary music. St. Paul and the Minneapolis Funk All-Stars brought world-class musicianship to our little bend in the river. Four of the band members played with Prince during the Purple Rain era, and I had never before seen a Soul Train award winner like Jellybean Johnson bring a guitar to life. Scrape me up off the floor!
But the gift of great music was just the beginning of what made the night so special. For years now, Hurry Back Productions has been involving the community in its shows. When a nonprofit organization helps out with a show, Hurry Back makes a generous donation. Every one of us who has participated through the years has been grateful for the access to live music, the chance to celebrate and involve our volunteers, and the generous mission support.
Even with that kindness as the foundation of these events, the Saturday night performance blew my mind. St. Paul Peterson, a Minnesota Music Hall of Famer, and the band did a master class with Cotter band students. What an opportunity! Then the Funk All-Stars brought the students on stage and featured them in a song. It was so fun and beautiful to see. The balcony was filled with high school students from around the area, and judging by the dancing and cellphone lights, they were having a great time. And at the end of it all, the band mentioned that they were staying to take part in the Cotter Jazz Festival. What a gift to music students.
I would like to celebrate the stunning music and extraordinary kindness of Hurry Back Productions and offer up my gratitude on behalf of all of us who enjoyed the concert and loved to see students — the future of music — being treated to such a powerful learning experience.
