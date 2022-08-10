From: Dianne Berndt
It is sad to see many American cities that have lost their manufacturing and jobs. There are neighborhoods of empty homes, stores, restaurants, and schools — all abandoned because there are not any buyers for the properties. When businesses are lost, it has a domino effect on the community or town. My parents taught me the importance of supporting local businesses and the people they employ.
There will be an election soon for Winona County commissioner in District One.
The Chris Meyer campaign purchased signs from Run and Win, an internet supplier from South Carolina, according to their financial statement.
Ken Fritz bought his signs locally. Supporting local businesses might not always be cheaper, but it is the right thing to do to keep jobs in our community. Vote for and elect Ken Fritz for county commissioner, District One. He supports local businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.