From: Gabi Montoya
My name is Gabi Montoya, and I am a social work major at Winona State University. For my child welfare class we are organizing and hosting a Child Abuse Awareness Walk on our campus for Child Abuse Prevention Month on Wednesday, April 27, at 4 p.m. at the WSU Gazebo on campus. We will be handing out stickers, bracelets, and signs with statistics that we can hold as we walk. Children, parents, students, friends, and dogs are all welcomed! It is optional to wear blue, as blue is the color of the ribbon supporting Child Abuse Awareness. Stick around after for refreshments and snacks! We hope to get a supporting crowd there rain or shine!
