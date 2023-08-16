From: Members of the original ART work group: Angela Bacon-Burke; Eileen Moeller; Claire Richards MS, LPCC; Crystal Hegge, executive director, Advocacy Center of Winona; Katie Mueller-Freitag; Bonnie Hammack; Angela Boozhoo, Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa; Vanessa Southworth
The original working group that collaborated to envision an alternative response team, unique to Winona’s needs, was made up of folks that work directly with system-impacted communities, and council members, a police representative, as well as community members. The group included representatives from the Advocacy Center, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center and the Family and Children’s Center. Many options operating in other cities were examined, CAHOOTS in Eugene, Ore., stands a prime example of success and a model used throughout the country.
Through consensus, it was determined the program that would best fit Winona’s needs would be confidential, dispatched through 911, and would be a separate first response from the police. It was determined that 911 dispatchers should receive additional training to accurately assess calls to determine the best response. Team members would operate during the most active times that 911 calls are received. Furthermore, it was determined the organization best suited to manage the Alternative Response Team would be Hiawatha Valley Mental Health, because of their experience operating a mobile crisis response team that works within the larger SE MN region. Job descriptions for responders and applicant requirements would include life experience and previous crisis work as appropriate experience for applicants.
We stand by the original vision. The city manager, Chad Ubl, has stated the intention to call back the original working group. After listening to the presentation to the City Council by the Mental Health Collaborative, we recognize that the Alternative Response Team, as originally developed through consensus, remains an important aspect of meeting many of our community’s critical needs through appropriate crisis response.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.