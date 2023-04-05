From: June Reineke and Karen Sullivan
Voting “yes” and “yes” on April 11 are votes for the future of Winona. Your votes are a commitment to the students and teachers who teach and learn in the current buildings that serve as beacons in the neighborhoods. Members of the Winona School Board and the Community Task Force are seeking community support for the April 11 referendum vote to revitalize and improve district learning spaces. As early childhood professionals invested in the future of Winona, we support this referendum for the opportunities it offers children, families, and our community.
The Successful Learner Equation posted on the Minnesota Department of Education’s website (bit.ly/3JVDm88) recognizes that “[i]t is the responsibility of adults, schools/programs, environments, communities, and systems to be ready to support each child.” As the voting adults holding the purse strings, it’s on us to assure that our schools/programs have the facilities and resources needed to support the individual and collective needs of families, their children, and the adults who work with them.
The Winona task force, including Winona community members representing your neighbors (parents, teachers, former students, business representatives), studied many options to support public education. After months of study, this diverse group recommended a creative redesign of standing buildings with a goal of accessibility for all. The dynamics of the future demand that schools be ready to teach students the knowledge and skills that prepare them for life as workers, parents, and community members. This isn’t possible without an investment from the community to assure that our public schools have physical and instructional environments that are responsive to all students.
Well-resourced schools located throughout the community provide physical environments that enable the formation of early and long-lasting relationships that ultimately contribute to healthy school and community systems. A local sense of belonging invites partnerships between schools, children/students, and their families. These strong relationships are essential and are nurtured by learning spaces that provide smooth transitions from early childhood through adulthood. We often think of what goes on inside of school buildings during the day but sometimes forget about how schools contribute to the overall health of the community by providing both formal and informal learning spaces for the community to use when the school day ends.
Looking specifically at the referendum’s plan for modernized and redesigned interior instructional spaces, they will ensure that diverse students receive an inclusive, high-quality, culturally, and linguistically responsive education. We owe it to our children to provide schools that support their intellectual, social, and emotional development through challenging and fascinating academic activities. To accomplish these goals, teachers need flexible spaces to work with individuals and with small and large groups of students, as well as receive mentoring for the continuous improvement of their practices. Well-resourced schools invite and retain high-quality teachers. Forward-looking communities are led by adults who support learning by providing children/students the best resources. It takes each of us working together to make this happen.
Our school district has faced many challenges over the past years; it is time for the community to offer concrete support to ensure success. Voting “yes” on questions 1 and 2 on April 11 offers a statement of support that goes beyond bricks and mortar; they are votes for the future of our community. Join us with a “yes” “yes” vote for Winona’s public schools.
