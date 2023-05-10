From: Merle Hanson
Charlie Parker was playing on the stereo. I was drifting to the times when my heart danced, and romance was alive. Summer nights and young love.
I was stuck in my writing chair unable to hardly move. The winter of my 65th year and age had caught up to my bones. Cataracts and a detached retina. Then just as late spring started whispering, I took a wrong step and busted my fibula.
There is nothing better than walking the streets of old Winona as the snow melts and the temperatures touch 60 and 70. A walk in the cemeteries and a stop in the churches are a must. It doesn’t matter what church, plenty of sins and other whisperings, and in all the faiths, it seems. Words lingering beyond the hearing as one of my schizophrenic symptoms reveals itself.
I think of my brother David today on the most beautiful of days. He could talk with animals, something I never mastered. He could talk to cows and cats, dogs too. In the old days, he would have been called nuts. There probably is another term used today, and I’m hoping not too far away from now we’ll call him gifted. And for those who knew him, he really was.
I call him brother in the sense we shared a disease 30 years apart. We shared feelings, questions, thoughts through the lens of time. We never talked about that side of my life when he played football and I coached. I never saw it coming, and I lived and worked in the lands of schizophrenia for 40-some years.
It’s beautiful to separate from living but painful are the attachments that crumble when the breakdown starts happening. Life went on, and David felt pain as he journeyed through the lands where shadows speak, and people followed. He saw the hurt his dance was creating, which spoke eloquently about who David was.
Charlie Parker took me away as I prepared for the David Holien Memorial Golf Tourney on May 28 at Cedar Valley Golf Course. A story and a few words. To register, visit tinyurl.com/5n8uk4b3. See you there.
