From: John and Susan Berg
Winona
We regularly attend concerts of our Winona Symphony Orchestra (WSO), and the program for the March 19 concert has to be our favorite. How could it not be? Chopin, Mozart and a delightful opening piece by Amy Beach, all beautifully performed by the WSO’s talented local musicians. What more could lovers of classical music ask? And thank you, Erik Rohde and Deanne Mohr, for the moving tribute to the people of Ukraine. Truly, a delightful evening.
Any Winonans not attending these concerts don’t know what they are missing. Great music, local talent, bargain pricing. Check it out at www.winonasymphony.org. You’ll be glad you did.
