From: David Girod
Winona
The latest mass shooting in America, in Buffalo, N.Y., doesn’t surprise me. We live in a culture with freedom of the press. Somehow, I don’t think our founding fathers envisioned a world where ideas and every “crackpot” ideology could be put out there with the click of a mouse. They never could have foreseen computers and related technology, which if used wisely and properly are invaluable. But as we all saw in the shooting at Tops grocery, there is a disconnect.
The shooter allegedly admitted being “inspired” by all the sites and ideas that are racist in nature — sites that promote a whites-only society. I truly believe it’s long overdue for all the social media firms to monitor and police themselves.
Take down all such negative and violent sites that only serve one purpose: to spur on and excite someone who may be on the brink of acting on his or her thoughts. So to the (internet) companies out there, be responsible: Filter your sites.
Editor’s note: This letter was written on May 17, before the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
