By Tim Leahy, Woodlawn Cemetery superintendent
Every once in a great while I feel like taking a walk in Winona to keep in shape and combat the effects of getting older. There are so many places to walk in this community, but one of my favorites is Woodlawn Cemetery.
The elevations of the roads in the cemetery grounds can provide anyone a good workout. I know by the end of my walk I can feel some minor aching in my joints! However, the experience of walking through the surroundings of Woodlawn is breathtaking. The familiarity of the cemetery becomes a new encounter every time I go through a segment of time of Winona’s history.
From time to time you even will see the cross country and track teams from the area high schools and WSU come out to use the grounds for training purposes. Woodlawn is a beautiful cemetery where people have grown to accustomed to these grounds. I heard one walker describe the grounds as her “serenity place” after a long day of work.
I encourage everyone to come out to Woodlawn Cemetery to experience it for yourself. Woodlawn Walkers, for those who consider themselves a serious walker and want to look good. The cemetery has designed a custom T-shirt available for sale at the front office. We want to you to stand out in the crowd so we chose bright colors to increase your visibility during your walking experience.
The other option to consider is donating $110 to Woodlawn Cemetery and come in to the office to pick out your own color of Woodlawn Walker T-shirt. All of the proceeds raised will go to cover the expense of the printed shirts and our continued efforts to maintain the cemetery grounds.
