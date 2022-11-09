From: David Graves, American Legion Burial Detail commander
Winona
The following men and women of the American Legion performed over 2,550 hours of service to the Winona community during 2022, and I want to personally thank them for their dedication and professional military bearing in doing so: Tim Reed, Gib Decker, Jeff Swenson, Dennis Decker, John Banicki, John Rybarczyk, Dave Arnoldy, Sam Sasser, Dar Troke, Chuck Turben, Jeff Brokaw, Richard "Dick" Will, Dennis Woychek, Dave Moore, Lavern Hauschildt, Maurice Waldee, Stan Ives, Brian Hjelmeland, John "Jack" Keiper, Lee Lubinski, Mike Mohr, and Bob Ozmun. It is an honor and privilege to perform military funeral honors for our fellow veterans.
