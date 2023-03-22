From: Catherine Pahnke
Thank you to all the people who stopped to help me on Friday afternoon, March 3, when I drove my car into the median on Highway 61. I especially want to thank the young man who parked way over on the southbound side and ran through the icy cold median to help get me out of the water. Thank you all for showing me that this world is full of good people instead of what you hear and watch in the media.
