From: Bruno Borsari
Winona
I wish to express with this letter my sincere gratitude to Mayor Sherman and all members of the Winona City Council for their unanimous decision of preserving the East End Rec facility (ERC) and community garden. I appreciate the wisdom of our stakeholders for having listened to the people and for understanding how vital is the ERC and the multiple services it continues to provide to our community. Thanks again!
