From: Preston A. Selleck, Veteran’s
Treatment Court coordinator
I want to publicly thank Jerry Obieglo for his continued service to our community. As many know, Jerry served as a deputy with the Winona County Jail and most recently as veterans service officer for Winona County. This is, of course, on top of his service as an Army veteran.
Jerry was very influential and active in the formation of the Veterans Treatment Court, which serves the chemical and mental health treatment needs of veterans in the justice system. Jerry participated in the planning of the court and in the early staffing sessions as the court started in 2019. Jerry’s retirement from the Veterans Service Office hasn’t slowed his desire to serve the community. Jerry still does yard work for veterans with physical limitations, referring social services for veterans in need, and serving as a mentor for our Veterans Treatment Court. As a mentor, Jerry has taken two local veterans under his wing and has helped immensely in guiding them through a rough patch in their lives.
Jerry’s continued service makes a difference in the lives of those he helps and makes this community all the better. Thank you again, Jerry, for continuing to serve Winona County.
