The Winona Community Warming Center would like to extend their gratitude to everyone that helped make the holiday season a special one for all of our guests. The Warming Center has been providing a warm, safe place to sleep for adults experiencing homelessness for five seasons running. This season has been our busiest since we opened. Throughout the month of November, we were seeing 12-15 guests per night, a little under 70 percent capacity. Luckily, as the winter has gone on, our numbers have fallen to about 5-10 guests per night. In total this season, we have served over 35 unique individuals and provided over 450 nights of shelter.
The Warming Center was founded by a dedicated group of community members that saw an unmet need for emergency shelter in the Winona area, particularly during the cold, winter months. With the generosity and hard work of hundreds of volunteers alongside them, they were able to provide reliable, emergency shelter to all who needed. To this day, we are still reliant on these volunteers to supplement our staff. Special thank you to all volunteers who stepped up New Year’s weekend to provide around the clock shelter during the inclement weather. Without them, many of our guests would have faced dangerous circumstances with no welcoming place to go.
If you, your organization, team, board, or business would be interested in directly supporting this community effort, please email or call Patrick Michener at pmichener@ccsomn.org or 507-458-2259 to learn more. There are plenty of ways that you can get involved and we would love to build a lasting and impactful relationship.
Thank you again to all of our partners and donors that support us year in and year out. We are completely funded by your generous donations and grants.
