From: Gayle Goetzman-Stolpa
Winona
I’ve just arrived home and feel compelled to let the Hendrickson Institute for Ethical Leadership, St. Mary’s University, moderator Jonathon Krull and speakers Marcia Ratliff, Scott Sherman and Steve Young know how much I appreciated their comments on local leadership in Winona. Rest assured we can trust these city leaders to listen as we talk, know they don’t have all the answers, but will gain understanding through communication with a humble attitude to protect we, the people. They realize the serious responsibility to negotiate an issue to the point where people can reach some level of empowerment and feel valued even when opinions differ!
I’m grateful for this face-to-face discussion, for the delicious refreshments, and for having a local university that educates students on these important values of diversity and empathy. Now, it’s time to feed my four house kitties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.