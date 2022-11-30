From: Ted Hazelton
Winona
Hello, Winona voters, Ted Hazelton here. I was a candidate for the WAPS School Board in District 1 in the November 8 election. Although I was unsuccessful in my bid to become a School Board member, I feel that I had success in bringing up issues in our school district and raising concerns among the taxpayers. During my campaign, I visited almost 98 percent of the households in District 1 (I only missed a couple of areas in the Gilmore Valley area) and had many great conversations with folks while campaigning.
I want to thank my children, Anakin and Amelia, for walking with me and helping knock on hundreds of doors, delivering campaign flyers, and greeting potential voters. I would like to thank the Winona Daily News and the Winona Post for doing write-ups and interviews with me to get my platform out in public. I want to thank the League of Women Voters for hosting a televised candidate's debate and Theis Printing for the door flyers they made for me. I also want to thank the 998 voters who believed in me and cast their ballots for me.
Lastly, I want to thank my opponent, Pete Watkins, for running a great campaign that was free of personal attacks and mudslinging. He and I stuck to the issues and were respectful to each other during our campaigns. This is how all campaigns should be conducted. Pete and I actually agreed on numerous issues, such as public trust, transparency, accountability, fiscal responsibility, and doing what's best for our kids. I offer him my congratulations. I feel he will do a great job, and I wish him well during his term on the board. He has earned my respect and support.
