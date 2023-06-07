From: Margaret Johnson
The May 24 edition of the Winona Post had lots of interesting and good news for the arts. Thanks to generous and committed citizens, businesses, and a supportive government, Winona has indeed become an incredible arts destination. We have it all — music, visual arts, film, storytelling, and performing arts. Together, they create a cohesive system that enriches our lives and brings visitors from far and wide to share what we have and to help build and sustain our economy.
However, we must not become complacent. If we want this upward trajectory to continue, we all must support the arts to the best of our abilities. Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter are making an unbelievably generous investment in support of music and the visual arts. But we must not forget that the other disciplines really need our help.
A front-page feature article in the Post reminded us of the contributions that the Great River Shakespeare Festival (GRSF) has made and continues to make to our town and to our aspirations to make Winona a significant, nationwide arts destination. It is our town’s premier festival. It stands out for its quality and uniqueness. But the COVID pandemic has been devastating to live theater. Theaters have closed all over the country as audiences declined. Festivals have gone under.
GRSF has worked diligently with a reduced staff to adjust without decreasing the quality of its work. In fact, it is striving to make the quality even better this year. But it does need our support. Become a new donor. If you are a lapsed donor, please join the ranks again, and if you have remained a donor, consider increasing your donation. Donations of any amount are welcome, of course. But it would be fabulous if a major donor — a foundation, business, or individual — would step up with a major donation to help out. And it would be even better if that were an ongoing, multiyear donation.
Our arts community rests on a multi-legged stool. Let’s be sure that all of its legs are on firm and solid ground!
