From: Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL-Winona)
In a March 15, 2023, opinion piece written by Randy Haedtke, titled “Congratulations to the new DFL-led legislature,” Mr. Haedtke leveled several biased accusations and skewed depictions of legislation either moving or passed at the state capitol this year, including one comment that was outright disinformation.
On House File 4, also known as the “Driver’s Licenses for All” bill, Mr. Haedtke’s claim that this bill would allow undocumented immigrants to vote is not only blatantly false, it’s part of the dangerous rhetoric that sows distrust in our democracy and Minnesota’s stellar track record of election security.
The internal safeguards for our elections system remain intact. The Department of Public Safety, the state agency responsible for collecting the data on undocumented immigrants earning these licenses, is largely barred from sharing that data, with the notable exception of the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State. Should an undocumented individual attempt to use this ID to register to vote, the Secretary of State would know they are not a valid voter.
This legislation was widely endorsed by Minnesota’s police chiefs, sheriffs, county attorneys, and the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, because they knew passing this bill was the right thing to do. When undocumented immigrants have the opportunity to earn a driver’s license like everyone else and acquire auto insurance, Minnesota’s roads are safer.
