From: Gene Thiele
Winona
In the early 70s I had the opportunity to tour the FBI Building in Washington, D.C. The crime-fighting techniques and the investigation skills of the personnel were amazing. And that was almost 50 years ago. An institution of which all Americans could be proud. But my praise of our federal police force is muted by other factors. As a conservative/libertarian/Republican, I can’t help but have reservations about a federal police force controlled by politicians.
History is rife with examples of the abuse of power by enforcement entities controlled by the ruler of the moment. In the time of Tiberius and Sejanus, a Pretorian Guard “summons to Rome” was little more than a death sentence. In 15th century Spain, the Ferdinand-Torquemada alliance established a new court that could employ physical torture to extract confessions.
More recently, the purges by Stalin and various NKVD leaders have been describing as “mass extrajudicial executions.” In post-war East Germany the Stasi has been described as one of the most effective and repressive intelligence and secret police agencies to have ever existed. For those who don’t mind “reading” a movie, I would suggest “The Lives of Others”.
But of course, none of this could happen in America. Sure, in the ’60s the Kennedy-Hoover FBI kept an eye on the activists in the Civil Rights Movement, but they didn’t kill anyone. And in the early 90s the Clinton-Reno FBI had some problems at Ruby Ridge and Waco, but those people started it. And between 2006 and 2010 there was the Obama-Holder fiasco of selling arms to the drug cartels in Mexico, but little came of that in the end.
No, in America we can still rely on the independence of the FBI. In America they don’t kick in your door at 2 a.m. and drag you off to the Lubyanka. In America they tap on your door at 2 p.m. with a handful of subpoenas.
