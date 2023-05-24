From: Gwen Carman, Lewiston-Altura superintendent
The Lewiston-Altura School District, like many public schools in Minnesota, has been experiencing significant budget challenges impacted by declining enrollment and aging facilities. In the past three years, budget gaps have been filled with one-time federal and state pandemic dollars.
The school district has spent the past two years exploring options to balance the budget, improve operating efficiencies, improve our curriculum and instruction and address our school facility needs. After careful research and planning, community engagement sessions, and insights from a Facility Task Force, several options for addressing our challenges with an increased operating levy and bonding referendum were developed.
Our current operating levy ($52 per pupil) is significantly below the state average of $850 per pupil. Increasing our levy will allow us to continue to provide quality education, attract and retain quality teachers and staff, maintain current opportunities for students, and reduce future budget cuts.
Additionally, a bond referendum will allow the district to execute facilities projects to ensure safe and improved educational spaces for quality education. Options recently presented in a community-wide scientific survey included:
- Option 1 ($26.3 million) includes updates for the elementary and high school, including redesigned traffic flow, remodeling, updated electrical and plumbing systems, infrastructure repairs and replacements, and more.
- Option 2 ($33.2 million) includes all Option 1 projects, constructs a new band and music space at the elementary school and enlarges and reconfigures some high school classrooms.
- Option 3 ($45.6 million) further expands the bond to include building a gym and renovating the existing gym into an auditorium.
The district received over 500 responses, which included parents of students in the district, teachers and general citizens, and we are pleased that there is support in both improving our budget and updating our facilities for the future of our Lewiston-Altura students:
- 51% of all survey respondents support increasing our operating levy.
- 51% of all survey respondents support Facilities Project Option 1.
- 43% of all survey respondents support Facilities Project Option 2.
- 36% of all survey respondents support Facilities Project Option 3.
We’ll discuss in greater detail our recently completed strategic plan and the survey results at our upcoming community meeting on June 6, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the Lewiston Altura High School Cafeteria. Tours of both schools will be provided prior to the meeting, with the elementary tour starting at 5 p.m. and the high school tour occurring at 5:45 p.m. This meeting is open to the community, and all are welcome to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.