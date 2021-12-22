From: David Girod
Winona
Earlier this month, I spent four hours volunteering for the Salvation Army Red Kettle program. I make a point to do it every year. As usual, I do it at Hy-Vee. People were very generous. I’ve always believed, when someone mans the kettle, you will take in more donations. That was certainly true on the 11th and 8th. With help of a paint stick, I can pack down the money!
I received many positive comments from shoppers. The best one being from an elderly gentleman, who relayed a personal connection of how Salvation Army rendered aid to his grandfather and fellow soldiers during World War II. They were in New Guinea, being chased by the Japanese, as well as running out of food.
They received much needed food and were able to get reunited with their unit. I never knew of their involvement (the Salvation Army) in helping our soldiers. I’ve always heard about the Red Cross. This makes volunteering more meaningful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.