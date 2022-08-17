From: Wayne Farmer

 

The last day of July

feels like a cautionary ending to me even though

two more months of Summer remain on the calendar. 

 

"April" and "May" resonate

with Spring. "Spring" itself is bouncy,

and "April" seems to leap up with its A,

to then land with a firm "pril" on the green grass. "May" suggests a permissiveness

that allows us to do

what might not be proper:

to run through the grass like children

or to fall head-over-heels in love. 

 

But "August" is a stern adult

with graying hair and lowered eyebrows

that brings an end

to the joyfulness that began in Spring

and had only grown with the warmth of Summer. 

 

And "September" is surely an ending

that removes the joyful greens of leaves and lawn and replaces them with oranges and dry yellows that shine in the waning sun with a final glow before they fall to the ground

and shrivel into dust. 

 

So I will celebrate this day

and then, tentatively,

enjoy what warmth we may receive

as the days fade slowly into Autumn and then are slowly replaced

with the darkness of a Minnesota winter. 

 

Balance is good. Yin and Yang will alternate and complete each other, season after season. And I will be part of that.

It is good to be alive.