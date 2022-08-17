From: Wayne Farmer
The last day of July
feels like a cautionary ending to me even though
two more months of Summer remain on the calendar.
"April" and "May" resonate
with Spring. "Spring" itself is bouncy,
and "April" seems to leap up with its A,
to then land with a firm "pril" on the green grass. "May" suggests a permissiveness
that allows us to do
what might not be proper:
to run through the grass like children
or to fall head-over-heels in love.
But "August" is a stern adult
with graying hair and lowered eyebrows
that brings an end
to the joyfulness that began in Spring
and had only grown with the warmth of Summer.
And "September" is surely an ending
that removes the joyful greens of leaves and lawn and replaces them with oranges and dry yellows that shine in the waning sun with a final glow before they fall to the ground
and shrivel into dust.
So I will celebrate this day
and then, tentatively,
enjoy what warmth we may receive
as the days fade slowly into Autumn and then are slowly replaced
with the darkness of a Minnesota winter.
Balance is good. Yin and Yang will alternate and complete each other, season after season. And I will be part of that.
It is good to be alive.
