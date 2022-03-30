From: Wayne E. Hamernik
Winona
It’s been quite a while since I’ve written a letter to the editor. I’ve lived in Winona all my life, except when I joined the Navy during the Korean War. I had lived on Huff Street down by the lake, and I saw the bluffs every day.
I can remember how the people yelled about KWNO putting up their AM-FM tower. Then it was TV signal putting up a big tower for better TV reception, then it was the lighting of Sugar Loaf. They even broke the lights for it, and then they said the lights made it look like a cross on the rock. Now people pay to light it in memory of loved ones.
So now today, we have a cross on the bluff to complain about.
The people who own the cross paid for it and to have it installed, they are also paying for the lighting of it. I think it’s beautiful. Every day I look out to see if it’s still lit. I only wish it was lit every night for a few hours.
If you don’t like it, turn your head to the right or left and you won’t see it.
I didn’t hear anyone say something about our ice wall by Devil’s Cave a couple of years ago.
Let’s all think of something nice to say. If not, stay silent!
P.S. I hope it’s lit again for Easter.
