The holiday season sees families and friends exchange gifts, share food, and enjoy spending time together. It is a time for giving and reflection, and for many of us, our memories of holidays past, especially from our youth, are some of the most cherished we have. Indeed, the holidays are a special time, particularly for children.
With all the emphasis on gift-giving, the question arises: What is the most important gift we can give our children, our grandchildren, our nieces and nephews? Throughout my life the answer that seems to be most universally given is a better world and a brighter future than our own generations enjoyed — the gift of potential, promise and improvement. That sounds like a beautiful and fitting gift to me!
In 2022 we find ourselves living in a world of turmoil: life disrupted by pandemic, bitter social and political divide, and a planet increasingly dealing with the life-altering impacts of climate change. That gift of a brighter future looks pretty great, but how can we possibly give it?
Where there is a will, there is a way, the saying goes, and the Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy climate change organization focused on national policies to address climate change. By engaging with our neighbors and communities, lobbying our elected leaders from the grassroots level, and building political will, our goal is to work to champion legislation such as carbon fee and dividend to combat the causes of climate change and make that gift of a brighter future for our children a reality.
After a busy first year in 2021, the Winona Chapter of CCL has established our footing and now invites the Winona and surrounding communities to join with us in this important work! Interested parties can connect with us on Facebook by searching “Winona MN Citizens Climate Lobby” or by emailing us at winonamnccl@gmail.com with your interest and questions.
The gift of a brighter future is invaluable and working together we can make it a reality. Join us!
