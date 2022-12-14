Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.