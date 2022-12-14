From: Michael Abdoo
Winona
It's a little funny to me that members of the Winona City Council are considering passing an ordinance that would effectively allow for the eviction of an “annoying” neighbor, whatever that means.
Why not do something about the actual annoying neighbors littering Winona. Yes, I'm talking about the landlords. I'm talking about the people chopping up single-family homes and renting them out by the room. I'm talking about the landlords with multiple fires, unkept yards, and properties kept in a general state of disrepair. I'm talking about the leeches who have raised rents to unaffordable levels all over town. I doubt you can drive down a single street in this town without seeing at least one of these houses.
If anything, the council should be considering tighter regulations on landlords to protect our neighborhoods.
I fail to see the wisdom of putting the poor, mentally ill, or those who are dealing with legal issues out on the street, and that's exactly what this ordinance would allow. I would love to see the city move to add protections against scummy landlords for our most vulnerable residents, not add to their instability.
