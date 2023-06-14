From: Jim Riley
Galesville
Old Main in Galesville represents the legacy of people determined to bring a university education to people settling the coulee and bluffs region of western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota as early as the 1850s. People operating the Cultural Center at the Old Main building continue to work within the legacy of Galesville University “to preserve history, promote the arts and inspire ideas through personal and community involvement.” The operation involves at least 40 actively engaged volunteers and a large number of performers and artists plus the audiences who support the events. Planning events requires people talking with each other; most events include a time for coffee and conversation as people view the art on display. The operation of the Old Main Cultural Center is an asset to the whole region as people leave their online engagement to participate in planning, hear live music, see the work of regional artists, talk about historic interests, and share ideas about life. One who studies community relationships has said that some communities find it hard to find three people who will talk with each other to get anything done. The Old Main Cultural Center serves artists and performers from Winona and La Crosse, Wis., as well as Trempealeau County.
Opened as the Main Building of Galesville University in 1863, the Old Main venue has seen a number of iterations through its 160 years that have contributed to the educating culture of our region. Old Main’s third floor auditorium has been called “the best place in the world to hear music” because of the intimate space in a stone building. The Steinway grand piano built in 1916 is a draw for performers. The value of the building is in its power to draw people together who want to breath history, hear live music, view art and artifacts and talk with each other about the experience — all within the legacy of Galesville University.
It has recently been determined that support for the third floor must be strengthened for further use. People of our coulee and bluffs region should appreciate the Galesville City Council’s decision to proceed with the cost of determining what needs to be done to strengthen the third floor of the Old Main Cultural Center to keep using it. Old Main is owned by the city of Galesville and the cultural program is operated by a regional board. Determining the cost of preserving the space is an essential step in keeping this cultural jewel available for public enjoyment.
