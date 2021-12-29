From: Jenny Kuderer
Goodview
While these reflections are intended for readers of a certain mature age, I wistfully recall the great anticipation with which I welcomed Christmas each year when my youth was still fresh and time lay out before me like an undiscovered treasure just waiting to be claimed. There is no exact substitute for that childlike wonder that still believes in the magic of generosity in a figure dressed in red with rosy cheeks and a long, white beard. It took me a very long time to relinquish the idea of Santa Claus. I was certain the Santas in the mall were not real. There’s a point where you realize that hundreds of different jolly characters cannot all be the same person who brings toys to billions of children in one night. I cannot adequately capture it in words, but my heart longed to believe that there was this personification of generosity in the North Pole, that somehow there was a real Santa Claus that cared about the joy of the world’s children. I wanted to believe in the magic of a man who could deliver countless gifts in the course of one night and who wished sincerely that the hearts of all children be merry and bright.
As I’ve grown older, and a little wiser, I realize that the spirit of generosity I longed for is really embedded as potential in the heart of every human being. I do have faith in the Christian meaning of Christmas, but even if one does not, the examples of individuals stepping forward to make a difference during the holidays for those who might be struggling and need a helping hand are inspiring. Such selfless individuals provide a genuine example of the impulse to care that is not contingent upon the mythical tale of a white-bearded man and his nine reindeer. It is the flesh-and-blood compassion that surrounds us, embodied in our neighbors and friends, in people we’ve never met who allow their desire to be of charitable service to enrich the lives of so many this time of year, and likely throughout the year. Generosity is a practice best lived 12 months a year and not just for a few weeks in December.
When I finally ceded my belief in Santa Claus, it was indeed a disappointment, a bit of lost magic. Yet, now I realize that the real magic is in people caring enough to lift up others, even others whom they have never met. In a world that sometimes feels a little too dark, a little too cold, the generosity on full display during this season can renew a sense of faith in the fundamental goodness that can be found in the hearts of most humans. The desire to connect with others and to be of service shines ever so brightly during these long, wintry nights. Such a collective spirit of celebration and kindness warms the heart more deeply than any myth of dear old Santa Claus.
