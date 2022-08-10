From: Bruno Borsari
Winona
I am writing this letter in response to the article, “New spot for Winona community garden?” that was published July 27 on the front page of the Winona Post. The story reports about the six-year history of the garden. However, despite the successes of this initiative in building community and assisting families in the neighborhood grow nutritious, fresh food, this space could still be sacrificed (together with the adjacent East Rec Center (ERC) complex) to accommodate a new fire and police station. Overall, the story from this article is reporting a general support for community gardening from the public to the city administration. However, its title is ambiguous, and here below, I will try to explain why.
The point I am trying to make here is that the ERC garden is an established communitarian space for gardening, outdoor recreation, and education, which evolved from the development of robust relationships among gardeners and ERC staff over the years. In my experience, this is the necessary substrate that has made this community garden a success story. This accomplishment at the ERC was possible, because a community-building atmosphere was pre-existing and solidified by initiatives, services, and programs that the ERC has been offering to Winonans for decades. These have made possible that the ERC garden has all its plots claimed by growers for the season, every year. Community is thriving at the ERC garden, and tomatoes or zucchini are too.
However, the veggies and flowers are the crust of this project. The core instead consists in a thick fabric of human interactions that are founded on inclusion, mutual support, and trust. This is our special space for relaxing, playing, learning, or growing food with our kids, friends, and neighbors in a safe environment that is not replaceable. The community of neighbors and patrons shaped it as a culture, and this is what cannot be relocated nor restored in any other place.
I cherish the idea of possibly opening a new community garden at West Lake Park and hope that many more will open in other parts of Winona. However, the potential success of a new garden, or gardens, can only be built upon the experience already gained at the ERC garden. The latter serves the Community Garden Task Force as a model to build community elsewhere, because this is the “magic ingredient” needed to succeed with similar projects, not the garden size, nor quality of the soil, nor the equipment and financial resources available. Please, preserve the ERC and its community garden.
