by Fran Edstrom, columnist
Doesn’t it feel as though the opening of the four Mankato Avenue roundabouts was missing something? Maybe like a marching band, or champagne bottles broken on all the arrows? Speeches from City Council, and MnDOT? They just opened one day, and we sashayed back and forth from Highway 61 to Sarnia Street, going slowly, so as to not get dizzy.
It all works very well, if you or someone in front of you doesn’t come to a complete stop while in the midst of things. Why do people do that? Do they have to quickly grab their glasses to decipher the arrows?
Do they miss the old “Minnesota Nice” way of driving (or not driving) upon coming to an intersection without lights? “You go.” “No, no, I insist, you go.” “Oh, no, I couldn’t, that would feel like cheating.” And so on, until a sufficient number of cars has piled up behind them and one of the drivers caves in.
Maybe it’s the illogic of turning right to go left that gets to them. When that happens, I look to see if the car has a “Coexist” bumper sticker. At least they would have an excuse.
We’ve had all summer to research how to drive through a roundabout. There were articles nearly weekly in the Post, explaining the process. For those of us who were unable to completely avoid the construction (as some did), having to drive a completely different route each day through the mess has prepared us for the unexpected (and made us better video gamers).
I would imagine that the commercial concerns along the route are mighty relieved to have customers be able to get to them without exploring the usually little-traveled streets of Winona’s East End. Expectant parents will also be relieved to know that their babies will be delivered at the hospital, not in the Dairy Queen parking lot or the drive-through lane at Mugby Junction. I’m surprised Walgreens wasn’t forced to offer colonoscopies in addition to COVID vaccines, it was so hard to figure out how to get to the hospital.
As a rather impatient driver, and someone who likes to cut it close when getting to an appointment, I am thrilled to have the project finally complete. I don’t even care if they skip the landscaping. It would be a shame to install all those shrubs and grasses and flowering plants just to have them go to seed in a year. I’m not sure there are enough little old ladies in Winona who are spry enough to be brought in to weed the roundabouts on Mankato. Perhaps they should landscape in raised beds.
These roundabouts are so nice, and so much fun, I won’t be surprised to hear that someone has suggested that the Steamboat Days Parade route be changed. The idea wouldn’t fly, though, if only for two very important reasons: not enough shade, and too far from the beer fridge.
This column is going to be a bit short. I’m going out to zoom through the roundabouts while traffic is light. Cheap thrills now that the price of gas is at least reasonable. After that, I’m going to sew up some bikinis I’m making out of old cloth face masks to sell at the Christmas bazaar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.