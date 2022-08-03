From: Karin Worthley
Winona
Minnesota, the North Star State, is named for the steady, trustworthy star that has guided travelers taking wrong turns, lost hikers, and brave freedom seekers to safe destinations.
We live in a difficult, tangled, unpredictable world and seek a way to safety and freedom.
Fortunately, there’s a way. Elect these steady, trustworthy, knowledgeable, experienced, hard-working, and good-hearted leaders as our guides: Jeff Ettinger for U.S. rep. on the partisan primary ballot, and flip your ballot over and vote for him again in the special election; Dwayne Voegeli for county commissioner; Chelsi Wilbright for Auditor-Treasurer; and Maurella Cunningham and Karl Sonneman for School Board. We can make a brighter future.
