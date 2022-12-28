By Fran Edstrom, columnist
I was a quarter of a century old when I became pregnant with our first child, a daughter we named Cassidy, after my grandmother’s Irish family. I learned not to share the name you’ve chosen for your child before she is born, and that people, even strangers, are willing to tell you their opinions of your name choice.
I also learned that a person cannot eat a Snickers bar every day without gaining weight, and that giving birth does not contribute in any way to losing said weight. I asked John to bring an outfit for me to wear home, but it didn’t fit, and I had to wear maternity clothes home from the hospital. Many more lessons followed, as we tried to shepherd our children through life.
When I turned 40, I learned that working many hard hours does not translate to monetary wealth. When I turned 50, I learned that just because you love a person more than life itself does not mean that person will not die way too young.
Now that I am over three-quarters of a century, I thought it might be helpful to my readers for me to share some of the lessons I have learned in the past year.
First, I learned that what I suspected all along is indeed true. Winona is a great place to live during a pandemic. I’m hoping that there won’t be another pandemic any time soon to test this theory, however.
We have plenty of room to “social distance.” We can walk on any sidewalk, even downtown, and not be jostled by passersby who could be carrying any number of lethal germs.
The pandemic ended here much earlier than it did in the nation’s cities. We could start having parties before the rest of the country, except Wyoming, where I’m sure they were holding ragers the whole time.
Kids could go to school in person here and the world didn’t end. A person didn’t have to work from home, which, while it saves on wardrobe, is really lonely, except, of course, if one has a partner and a couple of kids also working from home.
I learned that even though I lived through an inflation rate of 14 percent in 1980, no one wanted to hear about my trials as inflation rose to a mere 7 percent in 2022. Then I quickly learned that if one is retired, a 7 percent inflation rate coupled with a trampolining stock market can make one’s peace of mind of just two years earlier especially fugacious. I also learned a new word: fugacious. I learned that the widely touted raise in Social Security payments is barely enough to buy a Snickers bar a day.
At my college reunion in October, I experienced that wonderful feeling of being 20 again without all of the angst that went with that part of my life. I saw people I see every now and then, people I keep in touch with only through notes, cards, and texts, and an old friend I hadn’t seen for 50 years. “You haven’t changed a bit!” we said to each other over and over, and for that brief weekend, it was true.
That feeling, too, was fugacious, as a few weeks later, I was showing my granddaughter a photo of me and John in the College of Saint Teresa play in which we met for the first time. (I had the lead, a harridan, and he played a lackey. Perfect, huh?) She took a look at the photo of me and said, “Wow! You’ve really changed!”
As I reflected on her pronouncement later on, I thought, “Well, except for my height, weight, hair color, skin elasticity, teeth, arthritic joints, and 43 years with the guy who played the lackey, three kids, and three grandkids, I’d say I haven’t changed a bit.”
Either that, or I’ve learned another lesson.
