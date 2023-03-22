From: Michael Hegarty
Winona
With the Supreme Court hearing arguments over the student loan crisis, now is a better time than any for younger people to really think about what they want to do with their lives. While I do agree that if you take out a loan you should have to pay it back, I also understand the plight of many Americans who made a poor choice while being 17 or 18 years old that will impact them for the rest of their lives.
The best deterrent to being in this debt is not going into it in the first place. In a time where everyone is getting a degree, the economy is up in the air, and higher skilled white collar jobs are experiencing mass layoffs, the investment into an education may not be worth the cost of admission.
To counter, I wholeheartedly believe that if you are passionate about something that needs a college degree, you should absolutely pursue that. Doctor, teacher, computer scientist, etc. However, the narrative to young people that you have to go to college is causing more harm than good. Many go into college without knowing what they want to do with their lives, and end up wasting a lot of money on a college degree they may never use. If you are a young person and you don’t know what you want to pursue, that is fine. However, college is a large investment and not a guarantee to get a great, high-paying job.
In conclusion, take the time to figure out what you want to do, and sincerely weigh the options. College is not the only option, and young people shouldn’t feel pressured to go if they don’t want to. I am not writing this to deter people from college who want to go. However, I want young people to know college is not the only route, and the debt may not be worth it for you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.