From: Jim Gurley
Winona
I want to thank Fran Edstrom for her characteristically intelligent, practical and well written column, “A better solution for disinformation” (Winona Post, May 4).
She poses the important question, “How did we get from having a fairly well modulated political discourse to where we are now?” Her column answers that question and offers a three-pronged solution.
Another great commentary around this problem is Jonathan Haidt’s “Why the Past 10 Years of American Life Have Been Uniquely Stupid,” in the April 11th issue of Atlantic magazine. (Google “Haidt Atlantic” to read it.)
By the way, they give you a way to listen to an audio version of the article if that works better for you, though once you read these articles you’ll see the irony of that option!
