From: Judith Ganger, Kelly Bartsch, Claire Waters, Salute to Rhubarb Committee
The eighth annual Salute to Rhubarb Fest was a success. A big hug goes to all the helpers that came on Friday evening and set up. This made for an ease of getting things up and running on Saturday.
The car show was under the capable direction of David and Christy. They did a fantastic job. The first place winner was William and Robyn Comero with the 1923 Ford T Bucket. Rob Averbeck took second with his 1953 Chevy 210. Brady Comero had a 1948 Woody that was third. Carver Huring was fourth with his 1981 GMC Sierra Classic. Lori Schmidt came in fifth with a 1967 Chevy Corvair. Sixth place was Rick Thorson with a 2019 Dodge Challenger. Trophies were donated by O’Reilly Auto Parts.
There were 12 entrants in the largest leaf contest. The leaves were carefully measured and then recorded on the stem. This year, the winner was Bernie Baecker, from Waumandee, with a leaf of 32 5/8 inches.
The Taste of Rhubarb had many interesting rhubarb products that included jam, bars, cobbler, and bread. The winner was a little gal from Arcadia, Adelyn Zugier. She brought a strawberry rhubarb cream cheese bar.
Nanci and Betty organized the bean bag tournament. Many of the ball players came over to try their luck. There was no real tournament, but the interest is there for next year.
Kelly had to cancel the volleyball tournament due to lack of help. The Lily Pad was holding an event that came up in the last few weeks. Kelly kept her smile and managed to show the small town flexibility when put under pressure.
We would like to show our appreciation to all the monetary donors and in-kind donors for their support. Without them, we would have a bigger overhead. We were grateful for the generous donation of rhubarb from Jess and Mary Veraguth. It was used to make the rhubarb fizz. A hug goes to Brad Veraguth for the use of his tent and delivering items after the fest. Lance and Janet LaDuke provided a tent for the fizz and beer. It is amazing how a few people can do great things.
The churches did an awesome job of making many interesting baked goods. The arts and craft vendors were eager to get the show on the road.
Music for the day was provided by the DJ at the car show. Later Karen, Jerry, and Dave entertained with toe-tapping music that kept the crowd happy. The Kamrowski twins performed a few polkas for the crowd.
It has been asked where the profits are spent. Money was donated to the new roofs on the park buildings. A handicapped picnic table was purchased for the playground area, and it is used by many people that come to enjoy the park. The picnic tables have been refurnished and will be stained in the future. Right now, we are working with the city to get the flower bed out of the flood plain. It is hoped to have a wall built and to raise the plants above the flood level. This wall would establish a way to keep the grass out of the bed and give added seating for the music concerts.
Thank you to all who came and enjoyed another fest in Fountain City.
