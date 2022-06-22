From: The Craig and Dianne
Zeches family
Winona
To the members of the Winona Steamboat Days organization, volunteers, sponsors, participants, and anyone involved with the 75th celebration of Winona Steamboat Days, the execution of this year’s celebration was the most exciting and exhilarating weekend showing off Winona we have experienced. Winona was full of celebrities, entertainment, and activity for all ages and just plain over-the-top excitement. A special thank you to those putting in countless years and decades of planning and work for our city’s annual celebration. All stops were pulled out for this past weekend to showcase Winona, and we are proud to say, “We are Winona!”
