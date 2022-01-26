From: Margaret Shaw Johnson
Winona
What a joy to wake up to the news that the old Middle School site will not be a parking lot, but instead will be the site of a new, world-class music venue! I am overwhelmed and so grateful. Thank you to Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter. Thank you for your vision and your incredible generosity! I felt pretty nostalgic about the old middle school auditorium. It’s where I fell in love with theater and with music when I played on that stage in the school orchestra, and I love the façade and lobby of that building. They were beautiful. I’m sorry the building could not be saved. But Pete Schwab is right. It was a part of a school; a multi-use facility and not suited for a state of the art, 21st century music hall. The new plan will be so much better.
We are so fortunate in Winona to have such generous philanthropists. Look at all they have contributed! Focusing just on arts and culture, these benefactors have given us such gifts the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, the Beethoven Festival, the renovations to the beautiful St. Cecilia theater, home to the popular Hurry Back Productions, and the architecturally acclaimed addition to the Winona County History Center. And this is a non-exclusive list! Thank you to all who have made such impactful contributions to our community!
The new Masterpiece Hall will indeed provide synergy to the long-envisioned Winona arts corridor, consisting of the historic Masonic Theatre, the Laird Norton Building, the library and now spectacularly anchored by a world-class music venue and art gallery! The library contributes its literary focus and expanding programing, the Laird Norton building will provide arts education and the Masonic will provide a home and mid-sized venue for the performing arts and the multitude of home-grown festivals such as the Frozen River Film Festival, Midwest Music Festival, and the new Sandbar Story Telling Festival. It can also be available as a secondary venue for our extraordinary professional theater, the Great River Shakespeare Festival.
The Masonic is also vital for our individual artists. As an aspiring playwright, I have written and produced three plays, two of which were musicals, at the Masonic. All played to sold out houses. Our citizens and visitors like to see what local artists can do! The Masonic is the only performing arts venue that is reliably available to local artists. It can help fulfill the library’s expanding needs for space. It is an ideal place for poetry and literary readings and for small gallery showings of local visual arts. The building can also serve our nonprofit arts organizations, where they can share resources such as office space and equipment and ticketing services. Beyond the arts community, the building can be used by the public for meetings, classes, workshops, fund raising events, weddings, and family gatherings. And there is an exciting opportunity for the Masonic to serve as a small business incubator for the creative economy, including for the culinary arts.
The arts not only contribute to our wonderful quality of life in Winona. They also help us to grow our economy by attracting new businesses and a talented, stable work force. So, thank you to Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter and to all the generous philanthropists who support the arts and help our community to grow and thrive!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.