From: Karin Raile
Winona
For many years, the issue of puppy mills has been discussed at the county level. To give voice to our concerns, we have sent emails and made phone calls to county board members and the planning commission, testified at meetings, and prepared and sent pages upon pages of data explaining the problem.
Over 600 Winona County residents have signed a petition opposing puppy mills and supporting action by the county. (Sign the petition at www.speakupwinonacounty.org.)
Some within the county “get it,” and some don’t. Some have chosen to take action to protect dogs in puppy mills, while others are still caught in an old view that places profits first.
In a May meeting, the County Board chose to keep the puppy mill discussion moving forward. They also discussed a potential ban on permits for future large-scale, dog breeding facilities. Kudos to the three county board members who chose the humane path: Commissioners Meyer, Olson, and Voegeli.
The discussion is not over yet, but we can’t continue to wait more months and years. I realize staff and elected officials come and go, but it’s time to make puppy mills a priority. It’s time to act to stop this cruel business model from continuing to mass produce puppies under the “blessing” of local permits.
Thank you, County Board members, for listening to our concerns. Please place it on the agenda for a final vote.
